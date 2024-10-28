  • Home
  • /
  • Shrimp Avocado Wrap

Shrimp Avocado Wrap

$0

Required*
Please select 2
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Sautéed shrimp, smoked bacon, corn, romaine, arugula, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a tortilla.