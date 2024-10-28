Breakfast Club 51 | Fort Worth
Shack Attakk
Burgers
ShackBurger
Beef, Spicy Maple Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & BC51 Sauce$9.95
AttakkBurger
Beef, Spicy Maple Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & Attack Sauce$8.95
IceBurger
No Bun, Beef, Cheddar, Tomato, Pickles, Wrapped in Lettuce$10.95
Original
Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, BC51 Sauce$7.95
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast in Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles & Attack Sauce$9.95
ShackChicken
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & BC51 Sauce$8.95
AttakkChicken
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & Attakk Sauce$9.95
WhiteShark
Haddock Filet, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tartar Sauce$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan
Hot Dogs
Milk Shakes
Fries & Co.
Main Menu
BC51 Waffles
BC51 Wildberries
Half waffle topped with wild berries, blueberry sauce, and whipped cream. Served with 2 eggs any style, bacon, and hash browns.$17.95
BC51 Bananas and Chocolat
Half waffle topped with bananas and chocolate-hazelnut spread. Served with 2 eggs any style, bacon, and hash browns.$16.95
BC51 Chicken Fried Chicken
Half waffle topped fried chicken, and bacon syrup. Served with 2 eggs and hash browns.$16.95
BC51 Houston
Half waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, and chocolate-hazelnut spread. Served with 2 eggs any style, bacon, and hash browns.$17.95
Traditional Eggs
2 Eggs 9.75
Two eggs any style, toast and hash browns. 1 Choice +4.0 2 Choice +6.5 Extra egg +1.5$9.75
Brunch BC51
2 eggs, bacon, ham, sausages, crepe & French toast. Served with hash browns$17.95
2 Eggs and Corned Beef Hash
2 Eggs with corned beef hash. Served with toast and hash browns$12.50
Chicken fried chicken
Two eggs with Chicken fried chicken covered with home-made gravy. Served with toast and hash browns$15.50
Chicken fried steak
Two eggs, Chicken fried steak covered with home-made gravy. Served with toast and hash browns$15.50
Steak and Eggs
A certified Angus 8 oz ribeye, cooked to your liking with two eggs of any style. Served with toast and hash browns$22.95
Avocado Toast
Our Thick-cut whole grain artisan toast, fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, served with two eggs any style$12.95
Chicken Fried Steak and Waffle
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Steak topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey.$14.95
Chicken Fried Chicken and Waffle
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Chicken topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey.$14.95
Omelettes
Ham & Swiss Omelette
Served with toast and hash browns.$13.95
Spin-it Omelette
Spinach and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and hash browns.$13.95
Western King Omelette
Peppers, onions, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with toast and hash browns.$14.95
Veggie King Omelette
Vegetarian and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with toast and hash browns.$14.95
Meat Lover's Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham and swiss cheese. Served with toast and hash browns.$14.95
Smoke Salmon & Onion Omelette
Served with toast and hash browns.$17.95
Bacado Omelette
Crumbled bacon with spinach, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and hash browns.$14.95
Eggs Benedict on English Muffin
Classic Benedict
2 poached eggs with ham and swiss cheese topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.$12.95
Florentine Benedict
2 poached eggs, spinach and cheddar, topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns,$12.95
Tex-Mex Benedict
poached eggs, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with Hollandaise sauce and Sriracha. Served with hash browns.$13.95
Heart Healthy Benedict
2 poached eggs and smoked salmon on a bagel, topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.$16.95
Texas Favorites
Monte Cristo
French Toast Monte Cristo with Ham, Swiss and Raspberry Chipotle Jam, topped with a fried egg. Served with hash browns.$14.95
Chicken Fried Chicken Waffles Sandwich
Chicken fried chicken, home waffle, fried eggs, American cheese, avocado, and house made bacon syrup. Served with hash browns$15.75
Biscuits and Gravy Combo
One of our fresh buttermilk split biscuits, then smothered with our homemade sausage gravy, served with two sausage patties, two strips of bacon and two eggs any style.$13.95
Biscuits & Gravy
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits, split, then smothered in homemade sausage gravy with hash browns$9.95
Triple Crown
Two eggs any style, choice of Belgian waffle or pancake. Plus your choice of bacon, sausage patty, chicken sausage or ham.$13.95
Biscuit or English muffin sandwich : Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Served with hash browns$10.95
Biscuit or English muffin sandwich : Nashville hot Chicken
Served with hash browns$12.95
Our Popular Skillets
Meat Lover's Skillet
Sausages, ham, bacon, potatoes, cheese, hollandaise sauce, and two eggs any style$15.95
Supreme Skillet
Smoked salmon, onions, mushrooms, potatoes, capers, hollandaise sauce and two eggs any style$17.95
Avocado & Bacon Skillet
Half Avocado, Bacon, onions, chillies, tomatoes, choice of cheese, hollandaise sauce and two eggs any style$16.95
Steak Skillet
An 8oz certified Angus ribeye, onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and two eggs any style.$22.95
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Green bell pepper, onions, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and two eggs any style.$14.95
Crepes
French Toast or Waffles or Pancakes
Plain French Toast (3 Slices)$8.95
Strawberry Banana Chocolate French Toast (with English Cream)$12.95
Plain Waffles
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit$8.95
Strawberry Banana Chocolate Waffles
Served with English cream$12.95
Plain Pancakes$8.95
Red Velvet Pancakes
Red Velvet pancakes, raspberries, English cream, raspberry coulis whipped cream and fresh mint$12.95
Triple Berry Pancakes
Blueberry pancakes, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, English cream, whipped cream and fresh mint$12.95
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Chocolate pancakes, hazelnut chocolate, English cream , chocolate chips and whipped cream$12.95
Tex Mex
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, eggs, green chilies, onions, corn, and Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, sour cream, and salsa.$13.50
Migas
Eggs, tortilla strips, corn, diced jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with warm tortillas. Includes sour cream, hash browns, and salsa. Add choice of meat for $1.95.$13.95
Breakfast Quesadillas
Onion, tomatoes, corn, jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, 2 eggs, and sausage, served with sour cream, hash browns, and salsa.$13.95
Morning Tacos
Three tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, corn, bacon, chorizo, and Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and house-made pico de Gallo. Served with sour cream, hash browns, and salsa.$13.95
Quick Lunch
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, chopped romaine and arugula, corn, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, and our homemade ranch dressing. Served with two choices:$12.50
Shrimp Avocado Wrap
Sautéed shrimp, smoked bacon, corn, romaine, arugula, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream wrapped in a tortilla.$17.50
Buffalo Wrap
Golden fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, paired with crisp romaine, arugula, juicy tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with two choices:$12.50
Caesar’s Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine and arugula, smoked bacon, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. Served with two choices:$12.50
Southern Shrimp and Grits - SF
Homestyle cheesy grits loaded with sautéed shrimp, bacon bites, corn, peppers, onions, ham, and sausage. Served with two choices:$19.50
Chicken Fried Steak - SF
Chicken Fried Steak covered with country gravy. Served with tow choices.$13.50
Chicken Fried Chicken - SF
Chicken Fried Chicken covered with country gravy. Served with tow choices.$13.50
Lunch: Cheeseburger
Beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a soft bun. Served with your choice of two sides.$13.95
Lunch: Fried Chicken Burger
Crispy fried chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served on a soft bun.$13.95
Salads
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, chopped romaine, arugula, tomatoes, avocado, and cheddar cheese tossed in homemade ranch dressing. Served with a side of freshly baked biscuit.$12.95
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Tender chicken breast and bacon bites on a bed of chopped romaine and arugula, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons, all tossed in classic Caesar dressing. Served with a freshly baked biscuit.$11.95
BC51 Salad with Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, wildberries, chopped romaine, arugula, avocado, grape tomatoes, and blue cheese, all tossed in a light ranch dressing. Served with a freshly baked biscuit.$12.95
1/2 Chicken avocado salad & Soup
Half portion of our refreshing chicken avocado salad paired with a bowl of our flavorful soup.$10.29
1/2 Caesar Salad with Chicken Salad & Soup
Half portion of our refreshing chicken avocado salad paired with a bowl of our soup.$10.29
1/2 BC51 Salad with Chicken & Soup
Enjoy a half portion of our BC51 salad with grilled chicken, paired with our soup.$10.29
For the Little Ones
K Cereal with Toast$5.95
K Oatmeal with Toast$5.95
K 1 Egg + 1 Choice
Choose between: bacon, ham, sausage, beans, cretons, bologna, turkey bacon.$7.95
K Mickey Mouse Pancake
topped with fruit$7.95
K Half waffes bananas, strawberries, and marshmallow chocolate
topped with Banana-chocolate$7.95
K Yellow Cheese Omelette$7.95
Kid Grilled Cheese$7.95
Chicken fried chicken and fries$8.95
Mac N cheese$6.95
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan$9.95
Raspberry Royale$9.95
Expresso Martini$9.95
Spiced Iced Cappuccino$9.95
Spicy Margarita$9.95
BC51 Old Fashioned$9.95
Bloody Mary$8.95
Michelada$8.95
Peach Perfection$8.95
Tropical Awakening$9.95
Classic Margarita$9.95
Martini Royals$12.00
Mudslide$12.95
Watermelon Pucker$5.95
White Russian$9.95
Jack and coke$7.50
Malibu and Pineapple$6.50
Crown and Coke$9.95
MOJITO$8.00
Screw Driver with Fresh squeezed OJ$8.95
Screw Driver with regular OJ$7.95
Tejaraza Berry Lemonade$7.00
Mimosa
Singles
Single - Tito on the rock$5.95
Single - Jameson on the rock$5.95
Single - Makers on the rock$7.95
Single - Patron on the rock$7.95
Double - Tito on the rock$9.95
Double - Jameson on the rock$9.95
Double - Maker on the rock$12.95
Double - Patron on the rock$12.95
Single - Hennessy$9.95
Double- Hennessy$12.95
Single- House Vodka$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Double- House Vodka$7.95OUT OF STOCK
Single- House Tequlia$4.95
Double- House Tequlia$7.95
Single- Bailey's$7.95
Double- Bailey's$10.95
Single- Malibu$6.95
Double- Malibu$9.95
Single - Crown$8.95
Double- Crown$10.95
Single- Jack Daniels$5.95
Double -Jack Daniels$7.95
Single Peach Vodka$6.95
Double Peach Vodka$8.95
Single - Bacardi$6.95
Double- Bacardi$8.95
Single -Tejaraza Pineapple Habanero Tequila$6.95
Double- Tejaraza Pineapple Habanero Tequila$8.95
Single -Tejaraza Cafe Caramel Tequila$6.95
Double - Tejaraza Cafe Caramel Tequila$8.95
Single- Tejaraza Berry Hibiscus Tequila$6.95
Double- Tejaraza Berry Hibiscus Tequila$8.95
Coffee & Beverages
Soft Drink - Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.95
Soft Drink - Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.95
Soft Drink - Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.95
Topo Chico
Topo Chico has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.$3.95
WATER
Coffee$2.95
masala chai$4.95
Americano$3.95
Espresso$3.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange juice$5.95
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Milk$3.50
Chocolate Milk$3.50
Green Tea$2.95
Herbal Tea - Lemon ginger$2.95
Hot Milk$3.50
Large Apple Juice$4.95
Large Cranberry Juice$4.95
Large Pineapple Juice$4.95
Large Tomato Juice$4.95
Soft Drink - Dr.Pepper$2.95
unsweet tea$2.95
soft drink dr pepper diet$2.95
sweet tea$2.95
Kids fresh squeezed oj$3.95
Kids drink$1.95
Black Tea$2.95
Latte$5.25
Caramel Latte$5.25
Iced Caramel Latte$5.95
Large Orange Juice$4.95
Cappuccino$4.95
Vanilla Latte$5.25
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.95
Hazelnut Latte$5.25
Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.95
Iced Café Latte$4.95
Lemonade$2.95
Large Grape juice$4.95
Sides
Fruit parfait and toast$8.25
Side: Bacon$4.95
Side: Chicken$6.00
Side: Grilled Ham$4.95
Side: Turkey Bacon$4.95
Side: Sausage patties$4.95
Side of Grilled Shrimp (5 pieces )$8.25
side: smoked salmon$6.95
Side: Cheese$1.95
English muffin$3.00
Side: Biscuit$3.00
Side: Toast$3.00
Side:Home Potatoes$4.25
Side: Hash Browns$4.25
Side: Fries$4.25
Side: Fried okra$4.25
Side: Grits$3.00
Sliced tomatos$3.50
Side: Jalapeño$1.50
Side: Fresh Fruits$3.95
Side: Berries$4.95
side: Salsa$1.50
Side: 1/2 Avocado$3.25
Side: 1 egg$2.25
Side: 2 eggs$4.25
side: Caeser salad$4.95
Side: House salad$4.25
Side: Cream Cheese$1.95
Side: French Toast$4.25
Side: Pancake with fruit$6.95
Side: Pancake$4.95
Side: Crepe$4.25
Side: Extra 1/2 waffle$5.25
Side: Gravy Regular$1.95
Side: Gravy Sausage$2.95
Side: Hollandaise$2.95
Side: Strawberry Coulis$1.95
Side: English Cream$2.95
Side: Hazelnut chocolate$1.95
Side: Whipped Cream$1.95
Side: White Chocolate$2.95
Chicken apple links$4.95