Breakfast Club 51 - Roanoke
Eggs
Omelettes
- Ham & Swiss Omelette$12.95
- Spin-it Omelette$12.95
Spinach and cheddar cheese
- Western King Omelette$13.95
Peppers, onions, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Veggie King Omelette$13.95
Vegetarian and Monterrey Jack cheese
- Meat Lover's Omelette$13.95
Bacon, sausage, ham and swiss cheese
- Smoke Salmon & Onion Omelette$16.95
- Bacado Omelette$13.95
Crumbled bacon with spinach, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese
Coffee & Beverages
- Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Ice Tea Sweet$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.95
- Latte$5.25
- Fresh Squeezed Orange juice$5.95
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Hot Milk$3.50
- Cold Milk$3.50
- Soft Drink$3.50
- Sparkling Water$3.75
- Small Pineapple Juice$3.95
- Small Apple Juice$3.95
- Juice$3.95
- Small Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Small Tomato Juice$3.95
- Large Pineapple Juice$4.95
- Large Apple Juice$4.95
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Large Cranberry Juice$4.95
- Large Tomato Juice$4.95
- Hazelnut Latte$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato$5.95
- Cafe Mocha$5.95
- Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.95
- Black Cold Brew$3.95
- Caramel Cold Brew$4.95
- Hazelnut Cold Brew$4.95
- Americano$3.95
- Iced latte$4.95
- Kids Drink$1.95
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Masala Chai$4.95
- Topo Chico$3.95
- Ice Tea
Mimosa
Cocktails
Singles
Texas Favorites
- Texas 2: Monte Cristo$14.95
French Toast Monte Cristo with Ham, Swiss and Raspberry Chipotle Jam, topped with a fried egg. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Chicken Fried Steak and Waffle$14.95
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Chicken topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey. All served with one over easy egg on top.
- Chicken Fried Chicken Waffles Sandwich$14.95
Topped with Raspberry Chipotle Jam. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.
- Biscuits and Gravy Combo$13.95
seasoned and breaded in-house, then fried golden brown and covered with country gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.95
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits, split, then smothered in homemade sausage gravy with hash browns or grits
Salads
French Toast or Waffles or Pancakes
- Plain French Toast$8.95
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit
- Strawberry Banana Chocolate French Toast$12.95
Served with English cream
- Plain Waffles$8.95
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit
- Strawberry Banana Chocolate Waffles$12.95
Served with English cream
- Red Velvet Pancakes$12.95Out of stock
- Triple Berry Pancakes$12.95
- Chocolate Chips Pancakes$12.95
- Plain Pancakes$8.95
Crepes
Eggs Benedict
- Classic Benedict$12.95
2 poached eggs with ham and swiss cheese topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Florentine Benedict$12.95
2 poached eggs, spinach and cheddar, topped with Hollandaise sauce.
- Tex-Mex Benedict$13.95
poached eggs, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with Hollandaise sauce and Sriracha
- Heart Healthy Benedict$16.95
2 poached eggs and smoked salmon on a bagel, topped with Hollandaise sauce
Our Popular Skillets
- Meat Lover's Skillet$14.95
Sausages, ham, bacon, potatoes, cheese, hollandaise sauce, and 2 eggs
- Supreme Skillet$16.95
Smoked salmon, onions, mushrooms, potatoes, capers, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs
- Avocado & Bacon Skillet$15.95
Half Avocado, Bacon, onions, chillies, tomatoes, choice of cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs
- Steak Skillet$22.95
An 8oz certified Angus ribeye, onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs.
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$14.95
Green bell pepper, onions, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs.
Our Specialties
BC51 Waffles
For the Little Ones
- K Cereal with Toast$5.95
- K Oatmeal with Toast$5.95
- K 1 Egg + 1 Choice$7.95
Choose between: bacon, ham, sausage, beans, cretons, bologna, turkey bacon.
- K Mickey Mouse Pancake$7.95
topped with fruit
- K Half waffes bananas, strawberries, and marshmallow chocolate$7.95
topped with Banana-chocolate
- K Yellow Cheese Omelette$7.95
- Kid Grilled Cheese$7.95
- Chicken fried chicken and fries$8.95
- Mac N cheese$6.95
Soutern Favorites
Extra Side
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Canadian Bacon$4.00
- Side Ckn Apple Links$4.00
- Side Gravy Sausage$1.00
- Side Creme Cheese$1.95
- Side Crepe$3.00
- Side French Toast$3.00
- Side Bleuberries$4.00
- Side Fresh Fruits$3.95
- Side Fried okra$3.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Grilled Ham$4.00
- Side Grits$3.00
- Side Hash Browns$3.00
- Side Cheese$1.95
- Side Pancake$3.00
- Side White Chocolate$2.95
- Side Strawberry Coulis$1.95
- Side Hazelnut chocolate$1.95
- Side English Cream$2.95
- Side Whipped Cream$1.95
- Side Maple Syrup$2.95
- Side of Home Potatoes$3.00
- Side Gravy Regular$1.00
- Side of Pork belly$4.00
- Side of Beef Sausage$4.00
- Side of Toast$3.00
- Side of Biscuit$3.00
- side 1 egg$2.00
- side 2 eggs$4.00
- side 3 eggs$6.00
- Side Jalapino$1.50
- Side Crispy Hash Brown$3.00
- Side Strawberries$3.95
- Side Rasberries$3.95
- Side Blackberries$3.95
- side sausage patties$4.00
- side One sausage patty$2.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- side smoked salmon$6.00
- side 4 eggs$8.00
- Side Salad$3.25
- side Caeser salad$3.25
- Side Turkey Bacon$3.95
- side pancake with fruit$4.50
- side mixed berries$3.95
- Side of Hollandaise$2.95
- side of salsa$1.50
- Side Extra 1/4 waffle$3.25
Shack Attakk
Burgers
- ShackBurger$9.95
Beef, Spicy Maple Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & BC51 Sauce
- AttakkBurger$8.95
Beef, Spicy Maple Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & Attack Sauce
- IceBurger$10.95
No Bun, Beef, Cheddar, Tomato, Pickles, Wrapped in Lettuce
- Original$7.95
Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, BC51 Sauce
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Breast in Nashville Hot Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles & Attack Sauce
- ShackChicken$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & BC51 Sauce
- AttakkChicken$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles & Attakk Sauce
- WhiteShark$12.00
Haddock Filet, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tartar Sauce