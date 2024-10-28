Breakfast Club 51 - Roanoke
Eggs
2 Eggs$9.75
2 Eggs + 1 Choice$13.75
2 Eggs + 2 Choices$16.25
Brunch Coco
2 eggs, beans, fresh fruit, bacon, ham, sausages, crepe & french toast$17.95
2 Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash$12.50
Chicken fried chicken
with two eggs and home-made gravy$15.50
Chicken fried steak$15.50
Steak and Eggs$22.95
Avocado Toast$12.95
Omelettes
Ham & Swiss Omelette$13.95
Spin-it Omelette
Spinach and cheddar cheese$13.95
Western King Omelette
Peppers, onions, ham and Monterrey Jack cheese$14.95
Veggie King Omelette
Vegetarian and Monterrey Jack cheese$14.95
Meat Lover's Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham and swiss cheese$14.95
Smoke Salmon & Onion Omelette$17.95
Bacado Omelette
Crumbled bacon with spinach, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese$14.95
Coffee & Beverages
Coffee$2.95
Hot Tea$2.95
Ice Tea Sweet$2.95
Espresso$3.50
Cappuccino$4.95
Latte$5.25
Fresh Squeezed Orange juice$5.95
Chocolate Milk$3.50
Hot Milk$3.50
Cold Milk$3.50
Soft Drink$2.95
Sparkling Water$3.75
Pineapple Juice$3.95
Apple Juice$3.95
Juice$3.95
Cranberry Juice$3.95
Tomato Juice$3.95
Large Pineapple Juice$4.95
Large Apple Juice$4.95
Orange Juice$3.95
Large Cranberry Juice$4.95
Large Tomato Juice$4.95
Hazelnut Latte$5.25
Caramel Macchiato$5.95
Cafe Mocha$5.95
Iced Hazelnut Latte$5.95
Black Cold Brew$3.95
Caramel Cold Brew$4.95
Hazelnut Cold Brew$4.95
Cafe Americano$3.95
Iced Cafe Latte$4.95
Kids Drink$1.95
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Masala Chai$4.95
Topo Chico$3.95
Ice Tea$3.50
Orange Juice Large$4.95
Iced Caramel Latte$5.25
Mimosa
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan$9.95
Raspberry Royale$9.95
Expresso Martini$9.95
Spiced Iced Cappuccino$9.95
Spicy Margarita$9.95
BC51 Old Fashioned$9.95
Bloody Mary$8.95
Michelada$8.95
Peach Perfection$8.95
Tropical Awakening$9.95
Classic Margarita$9.95
Martini Royals$12.00
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
Screw Driver$8.95
Irish Coffe with Jameson$6.95
Mexican Coffee with Patron$6.95
Baileys Coffee$6.95
Singles
Quick Lunch
Texas Favorites
Texas 2: Monte Cristo
French Toast Monte Cristo with Ham, Swiss and Raspberry Chipotle Jam, topped with a fried egg. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.$14.95
Chicken Fried Chicken Waffles Sandwich
Topped with Raspberry Chipotle Jam. All served with a side of fruits, and hash browns or grits.$14.95
Biscuits and Gravy Combo
seasoned and breaded in-house, then fried golden brown and covered with country gravy$13.95
Biscuits & Gravy
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits, split, then smothered in homemade sausage gravy with hash browns or grits$9.95
Biscuits : Nashville hot Chicken$12.95
Biscuits : Bacon, Egg and Cheese$10.95
Triple Crown$13.95
Salads
French Toast or Waffles or Pancakes
Plain French Toast
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit$8.95
Strawberry Banana Chocolate French Toast
Served with English cream$12.95
Plain Waffles
3 slices decorated with fresh fruit$8.95
Strawberry Banana Chocolate Waffles
Served with English cream$12.95
Red Velvet Pancakes$12.95
Triple Berry Pancakes$12.95
Chocolate Chips Pancakes$12.95
Plain Pancakes$8.95
Crepes
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benedict
2 poached eggs with ham and swiss cheese topped with Hollandaise sauce.$12.95
Florentine Benedict
2 poached eggs, spinach and cheddar, topped with Hollandaise sauce.$12.95
Tex-Mex Benedict
poached eggs, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, peppers and cheddar cheese, topped with Hollandaise sauce and Sriracha$13.95
Heart Healthy Benedict
2 poached eggs and smoked salmon on a bagel, topped with Hollandaise sauce$16.95
Our Popular Skillets
Meat Lover's Skillet
Sausages, ham, bacon, potatoes, cheese, hollandaise sauce, and 2 eggs$15.95
Supreme Skillet
Smoked salmon, onions, mushrooms, potatoes, capers, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs$17.95
Avocado & Bacon Skillet
Half Avocado, Bacon, onions, chillies, tomatoes, choice of cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs$16.95
Steak Skillet
An 8oz certified Angus ribeye, onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs.$22.95
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Green bell pepper, onions, loaded with hash browns, then covered with cheese, hollandaise sauce and 2 eggs.$14.95
BC51 Waffles
For the Little Ones
K Cereal with Toast$5.95
K Oatmeal with Toast$5.95
K 1 Egg + 1 Choice
Choose between: bacon, ham, sausage, beans, cretons, bologna, turkey bacon.$7.95
K Mickey Mouse Pancake
topped with fruit$7.95
K Half waffes bananas, strawberries, and marshmallow chocolate
topped with Banana-chocolate$7.95
K Yellow Cheese Omelette$7.95
Kid Grilled Cheese$7.95
Chicken fried chicken and fries$8.95
Mac N cheese$6.95
Soutern Favorites
Extra Side
Side Avocado$3.25
Side Bacon$4.95
Side Canadian Bacon$4.00
Side Ckn Apple Links$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Side Gravy Sausage$2.95
Side Creme Cheese$1.95
Side Crepe$4.25
Side French Toast$4.25
Side Bleuberries$4.95
Side Fresh Fruits$3.95
Side Fried okra$4.25
Side Fries$4.25
Side Grilled Ham$4.95
Side Grits$3.00
Side Hash Browns$4.25
Side Cheese$1.95
Side Pancake$4.95
Side White Chocolate$2.95
Side Strawberry Coulis$1.95
Side Hazelnut chocolate$1.95
Side English Cream$2.95
Side Whipped Cream$1.95
Side Maple Syrup$2.95
Side of Home Potatoes$4.25
Side Gravy Regular$1.95
Side of Pork belly$4.95
Side of Beef Sausage$4.95
Side of Toast$3.00
Side of Biscuit$3.00
side 1 egg$2.25
side 2 eggs$4.25
side 3 eggs$6.00
Side Jalapino$1.50
Side Crispy Hash Brown$3.00
Side Strawberries$4.95
Side Rasberries$4.95
Side Blackberries$3.95
side sausage patties$4.95
side One sausage patty$2.00
Side Chicken$6.95
side smoked salmon$6.95
side 4 eggs$8.00
Side Salad$3.25
side Caeser salad$3.25
Side Turkey Bacon$4.95
side pancake with fruit$6.95
side mixed berries$4.95
Side of Hollandaise$2.95
side of salsa$1.50
Side Extra 1/4 waffle$3.25
Bowl of Soup$3.95
Side Steak$12.95
Corn beef side$4.95
Fruit Parfait & Toast$8.25
Fried Chicken/Fried Steak
Texas 3: Waffle & Chicken
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Chicken topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey. All served with one over easy egg on top.$14.95
Chicken Fried Steak and Waffle
Home Waffle and Chicken Fried Chicken topped with Gravy and Sriracha Honey. All served with one over easy egg on top.$14.95